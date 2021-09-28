Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

