Brokerages Expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Post $2.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $3.08. Cimarex Energy reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 407.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $10.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $13.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on XEC. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.69. 77,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,592. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

