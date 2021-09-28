Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.44). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

CLVS stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

