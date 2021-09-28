Brokerages Expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FREY stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 513,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,302. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

