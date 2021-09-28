Brokerages Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report $2.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. WEX posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.26 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

WEX stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. WEX has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in WEX by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

