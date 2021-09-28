Brokerages Set Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Target Price at $4.13

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $2.25 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

