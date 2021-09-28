Brokerages Set Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) PT at $6.50

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

BRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.94. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry by 1,387.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

