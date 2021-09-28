Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT at $175.08

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $3.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.96. 153,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,974. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after purchasing an additional 508,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after purchasing an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,851 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $35,735,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

