Brokerages Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) PT at €64.20

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €64.20 ($75.53).

DLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock remained flat at $€67.42 ($79.32) during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.36. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a 1 year high of €68.34 ($80.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.29.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

