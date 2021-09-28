Brokerages Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) PT at $25.43

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth $12,272,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 220,297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in FibroGen by 106,587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in FibroGen by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FGEN traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 898,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,277. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $965.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

