Brokerages Set Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Price Target at $57.40

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OZON. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Ozon stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a PE ratio of -27.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36. Ozon has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ozon will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ozon during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

