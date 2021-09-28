Brokerages Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price at $40.25

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. 883,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,083,125. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.