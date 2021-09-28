Brokers Set Expectations for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

