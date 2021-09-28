C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,967 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $17,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

