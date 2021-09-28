Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.85

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as high as $16.37. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 123,359 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
