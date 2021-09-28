Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.85

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as high as $16.37. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 123,359 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 78,833 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

