CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CAMP has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of CAMP opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $352.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

