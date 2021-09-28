Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 28,686 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 267.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISBC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Shares of ISBC remained flat at $$15.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. 50,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.