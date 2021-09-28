Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 7,443 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 95.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.48. 73,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

