Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 31.3% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after acquiring an additional 269,554 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.