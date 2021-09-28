Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,859 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bancroft Fund during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 103.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 37.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bancroft Fund during the second quarter worth about $266,000. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,814.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

