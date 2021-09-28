Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS stock opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

