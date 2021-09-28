Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE:CCJ opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.