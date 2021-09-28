Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Emerald during the first quarter worth $87,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerald during the first quarter worth $166,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Emerald during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Emerald by 206.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 31,177 shares during the period. 27.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EEX opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.99. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 278.19%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

