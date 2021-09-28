Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $149,000 in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $778.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.