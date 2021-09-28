Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 14,900 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORC. Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $691.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

