Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.93.

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.52. 2,955,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,369. The stock has a market cap of C$53.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.40. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.0128077 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.90 per share, with a total value of C$43,732.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,242,579.10. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,341,333.44. Insiders sold a total of 90,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,205 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

