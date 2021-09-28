Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 233.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

