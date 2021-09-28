Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,913,000 after buying an additional 165,304 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 118,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 552,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $414.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

