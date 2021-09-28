Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 263,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 391,786 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,642,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE:AR opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.