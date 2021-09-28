Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 10,083 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.16.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $468.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.84 and a 1-year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

