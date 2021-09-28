Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $4,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $316.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.36. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $207.79 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $225.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

