Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on October 15th

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.491 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.