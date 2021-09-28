Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,658 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,760,000 after acquiring an additional 111,838 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics stock opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.62 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total value of $419,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,717,250.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 24,626 shares valued at $2,585,673. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

