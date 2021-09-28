CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend payment by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 117.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.4%.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

