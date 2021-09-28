Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.33 ($21.56).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CA traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €15.56 ($18.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($27.86). The business’s 50-day moving average is €16.08 and its 200-day moving average is €16.16.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

