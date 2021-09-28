Castle Hits 24 Hour Volume of $88.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Castle has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Castle has a market cap of $23,171.02 and $88.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00365114 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.43 or 0.00927755 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

