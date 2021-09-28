CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Stake Lifted by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,741 shares during the quarter. CatchMark Timber Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.76% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 206,625 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 115,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,669. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

