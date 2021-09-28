Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average is $220.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.75 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

