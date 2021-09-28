Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.05

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.05 and traded as low as C$8.67. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$8.83, with a volume of 373,495 shares trading hands.

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.54%.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

