Century Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Century Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp stock opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $640.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.02. Century Bancorp has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 26.98%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 531 shares of company stock worth $60,674. 36.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.