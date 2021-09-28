Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 14,352 shares.The stock last traded at $115.11 and had previously closed at $114.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $640.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 531 shares of company stock worth $60,674. 36.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

