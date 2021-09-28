CES Energy Solutions Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1533 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CESDF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.