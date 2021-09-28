ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 2.0% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.97) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,162,269 shares of company stock valued at $262,300,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

