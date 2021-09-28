Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $34,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $732.58. 8,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $770.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $707.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.13.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.