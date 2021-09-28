Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.11 Million

Brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report $64.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.37 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $34.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $204.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.35 million to $204.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $276.25 million, with estimates ranging from $275.01 million to $277.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

CLDT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $612.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

