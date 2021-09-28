Chiliz 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $136.91 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $136.91 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00055019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00122601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00043695 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,077,904 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

