Chronologic Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chronologic has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $178,745.95 and $447.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00122787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00043725 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

