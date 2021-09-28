Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Increased by PhiloSmith Capital Corp

PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 6.7% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.57. 31,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

