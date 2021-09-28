Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $243.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.