CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CIXX stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

CIXX has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

